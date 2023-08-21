Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for The Williams Companies, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Williams Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Williams Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

WMB has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $34.77 on Monday. Williams Companies has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $35.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average of $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Williams Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $292,176,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 332.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,946,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,313 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,024,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,024 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

