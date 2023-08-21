Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Issued By Zacks Research

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

TEVA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $9.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $11.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 316.0% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 18,718,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,218,556 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 67.8% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 31,614,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779,003 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 54.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 23,298,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179,950 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 41.7% in the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 24,213,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121,351 shares during the period. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $50,700,000. Institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 35,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $341,766.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,846.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $437,758.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 35,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $341,766.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,846.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,848 shares of company stock worth $799,176. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

