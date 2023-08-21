Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Trane Technologies plc Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trane Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.49. The consensus estimate for Trane Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $8.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $8.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.53 EPS.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share.

TT has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TT

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $196.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.51. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $139.07 and a 12-month high of $209.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 102.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $526,026,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,020,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,100,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,374 shares of company stock worth $4,080,669 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.