Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Issued By B. Riley

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Thryv in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.78). The consensus estimate for Thryv’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Thryv’s FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Thryv from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Thryv Price Performance

Shares of THRY stock opened at $23.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $808.95 million, a PE ratio of -55.67 and a beta of 0.90. Thryv has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.04 million. Thryv had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joe Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 430,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,114,705.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Thryv in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Thryv by 1,180.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 327.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

