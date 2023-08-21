ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Diamond Equity decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for ProPhase Labs in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for ProPhase Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for ProPhase Labs’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut ProPhase Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of PRPH opened at $5.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.23 million, a P/E ratio of -27.26 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.02. ProPhase Labs has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPhase Labs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 293.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 98,582 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ProPhase Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in ProPhase Labs by 145.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,971 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the third quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. 9.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It provides a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

