Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,939 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of State Street worth $32,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in State Street by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in State Street by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in State Street by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in State Street by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT opened at $67.95 on Monday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.57.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 34.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on State Street from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.50 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.17.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

