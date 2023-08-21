Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $33.97 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $33,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.6% in the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 33.0% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services
In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,275 shares of company stock valued at $20,859,943. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 1.3 %
NYSE:WST opened at $387.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $408.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.74.
West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About West Pharmaceutical Services
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.
