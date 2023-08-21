PPL Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for PPL in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 18th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for PPL’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PPL’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

PPL opened at $25.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.34. PPL has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $31.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PPL by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,838,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after buying an additional 1,971,238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PPL by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,900,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,642,000 after buying an additional 373,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PPL by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,015,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,701,000 after buying an additional 129,373 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PPL by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,969,000 after acquiring an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

