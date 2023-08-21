Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $5.19 Per Share

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $5.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.13. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $19.88 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $5.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $265.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.80.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $237.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $274.70. The firm has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,028 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

