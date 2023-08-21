Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for Pacific Biosciences of California’s current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.12 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 218.43% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PACB. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $10.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.66. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 280.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 748,630 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at $286,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 50.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 25.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 115,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,693 shares during the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

