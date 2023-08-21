Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stake Lessened by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $482.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $531.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $495.33. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $441.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.46.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $5,894,178.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,049,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,382,102.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.28, for a total value of $383,922.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,877,106.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $5,894,178.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,447 shares in the company, valued at $564,382,102.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,137 shares of company stock worth $43,876,502. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

