Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total value of $217,803.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Marc Russo sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total value of $788,992.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,599,722.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total transaction of $217,803.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,246 shares of company stock worth $5,247,256 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $314.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $300.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 35.87%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.92.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

