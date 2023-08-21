Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 846 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Carlisle Companies worth $10,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 507.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 1.8 %

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $266.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.93. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $315.46.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.45. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Zelman & Associates lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $83,211.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,998.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

