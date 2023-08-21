Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $8.72 Million Holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of TFI International worth $8,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in TFI International by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in TFI International by 1,700.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TFII stock opened at $130.03 on Monday. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.86 and a 12 month high of $133.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.57 and a 200-day moving average of $116.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

TFI International Cuts Dividend

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TFII. CIBC boosted their price target on TFI International from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TFI International from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial cut TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TFI International from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on TFI International from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.84.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

