Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,903 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Pinterest worth $10,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 315.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pinterest from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.61.

Pinterest Price Performance

NYSE:PINS opened at $26.45 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average of $25.89.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.28 million. Equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $4,323,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,323,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $118,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 842,894 shares of company stock valued at $22,113,706 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

