Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 54,831 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,003,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,831 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $8,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 482,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $434,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,786,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,452,472.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $434,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,786,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,452,472.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,031,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $15,472,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,701,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,496,445 shares of company stock valued at $62,482,582. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -480.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $20.24.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

