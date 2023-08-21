Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $84.39 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $101.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.87 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 190.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.69.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,045.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

