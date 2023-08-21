Keybank National Association OH Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in NVR were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 4.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in NVR by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVR by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Stock Up 0.9 %

NVR opened at $6,078.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,816.55 and a 52 week high of $6,474.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6,209.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,761.29.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.76 by $12.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $123.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 440.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,211.00, for a total transaction of $6,211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,707,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,211.00, for a total transaction of $6,211,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,707,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total transaction of $13,022,707.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,832,424.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $49,139,940. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,650.00.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

