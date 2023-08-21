Keybank National Association OH Has $680,000 Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Comerica were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 9.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 22.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Comerica by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Comerica by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 119.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.24 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.49.

Comerica Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $47.27 on Monday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.95.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. Comerica had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 25.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.65%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

