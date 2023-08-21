K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 17th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

K92 Mining Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of K92 Mining stock opened at C$5.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.91. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of C$5.26 and a 1-year high of C$8.86.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

