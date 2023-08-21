Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 4,529 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CC. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CC stock opened at $32.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.69. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Chemours had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently -147.06%.

In other news, CEO Mark Newman acquired 7,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $265,300.43. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at $9,244,651.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark Newman bought 7,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $265,300.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,244,651.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $304,790.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,519.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chemours from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

