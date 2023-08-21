Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 1,861 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $14,380,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Ross Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 210,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,376,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Ross Stores by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Ross Stores by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $118.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.20. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

