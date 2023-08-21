Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 3.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 146.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 4.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 9.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,977,480.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,739 shares in the company, valued at $10,429,692.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CHH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $131.16 on Monday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $136.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 223.30%. The firm had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Further Reading

