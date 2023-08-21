Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Ecolab by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $629,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total value of $435,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,386.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $629,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,008,604 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $179.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.96 and a 200 day moving average of $171.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $191.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECL. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ecolab from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.43.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

