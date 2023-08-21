Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,630,000 after purchasing an additional 58,395 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in Qorvo by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Qorvo by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,916,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Qorvo by 52.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,997,000 after buying an additional 686,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Qorvo by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,791,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,408,000 after buying an additional 51,965 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Summit Insights raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $102.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

Qorvo Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $98.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $114.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -582.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $800,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,759 shares in the company, valued at $587,533.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $800,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,759 shares in the company, valued at $587,533.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $1,097,429.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,943,991.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,494 shares of company stock worth $3,308,978 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

