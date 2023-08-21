Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 4,876 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 399.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $201.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.20. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.24 and a twelve month high of $229.72.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.00 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 48.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VeriSign in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.45, for a total transaction of $1,122,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,916,296.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.72, for a total transaction of $27,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.45, for a total value of $1,122,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,642 shares in the company, valued at $133,916,296.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,410 shares of company stock worth $8,762,970. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

