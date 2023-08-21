Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $127.46 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $133.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.61.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,856 shares of company stock worth $9,031,034 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

