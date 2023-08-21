Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Solid Biosciences Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Solid Biosciences in a report released on Wednesday, August 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.05) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.41). The consensus estimate for Solid Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($5.12) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.92) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.12) EPS.

Solid Biosciences stock opened at $3.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 10.56. The stock has a market cap of $75.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.35. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $13.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Solid Biosciences by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $47,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases.

