Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Solid Biosciences Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Solid Biosciences in a report released on Wednesday, August 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.05) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.41). The consensus estimate for Solid Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($5.12) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.92) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.12) EPS.
Solid Biosciences Trading Up 1.3 %
Solid Biosciences stock opened at $3.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 10.56. The stock has a market cap of $75.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.35. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $13.20.
Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases.
