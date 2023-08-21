Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Yield10 Bioscience, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yield10 Bioscience in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 17th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.30). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Yield10 Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($1.93) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Yield10 Bioscience’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

NASDAQ YTEN opened at $0.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.72. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YTEN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Yield10 Bioscience in the first quarter worth $72,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yield10 Bioscience in the first quarter worth $78,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Yield10 Bioscience in the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. boosted its position in Yield10 Bioscience by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 258,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

