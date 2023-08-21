Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prelude Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, August 17th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns forecasts that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prelude Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.56) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $3.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $8.90.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRLD. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Boxer Capital LLC grew its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 256.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,495,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,971 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 318.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 139,920 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma. The company is also developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

