Enerplus Co. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Enerplus in a report released on Wednesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ERF. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$23.50 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Shares of TSE:ERF opened at C$22.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$17.02 and a 12 month high of C$25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.67%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

