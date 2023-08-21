Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 39,667 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 267.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,667 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Avnet worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $48.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.53. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. Avnet had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

