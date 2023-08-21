Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 8,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $315,141.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,213.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,696,836.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tracie Oliver sold 8,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $315,141.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,925 shares of company stock valued at $964,732. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $28.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 0.96. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $44.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.65.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.79% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Securities cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.