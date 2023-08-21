Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,143 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Celanese worth $8,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Celanese by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,452,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,759,000 after purchasing an additional 51,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,096,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Celanese by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,479,000 after purchasing an additional 114,087 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $155,102,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Celanese by 30.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,456 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.67.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $117.70 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $128.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.32.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.29). Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

