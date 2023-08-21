CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Position Lifted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $255,749,000. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in CBRE Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,661,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,650 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,439,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,613,000 after buying an additional 1,198,800 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $65,416,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 150.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,816,000 after purchasing an additional 792,717 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $550,939.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,650,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $550,939.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,650,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,414,472 shares of company stock worth $275,878,073 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CBRE opened at $82.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.12. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.