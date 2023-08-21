Capital One Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $1.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $7.68 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.92 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ovintiv from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at C$65.36 on Monday. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$43.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$78.44. The firm has a market cap of C$18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$55.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.10.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.20 by C$0.05. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 44.18% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of C$3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.79 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

