Brokers Set Expectations for Vital Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VTLE)

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Vital Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will earn $5.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.40. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.17 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Vital Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.51 EPS.

VTLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Vital Energy from $39.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Vital Energy from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vital Energy from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vital Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Vital Energy Trading Up 3.9 %

VTLE opened at $56.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 3.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.75. Vital Energy has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $335.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.19 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 57.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTLE. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,995,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

