Brokers Set Expectations for Select Medical Holdings Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Select Medical in a report issued on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the health services provider will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Select Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Select Medical’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

SEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Select Medical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Select Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Select Medical from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Select Medical Price Performance

SEM stock opened at $28.28 on Monday. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.59.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Medical

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,733 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Select Medical by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Select Medical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 42,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Select Medical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Select Medical

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,089,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,286,999.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 33,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,019,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,379,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,370,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,089,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,286,999.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,967 shares of company stock valued at $8,644,510 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

Featured Articles

