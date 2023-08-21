Brokers Set Expectations for Occidental Petroleum Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OXY. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.82.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $64.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.69. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 956,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.75 per share, with a total value of $56,209,062.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 218,286,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,824,354,376.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 4,059,573 shares of company stock worth $235,946,451 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,422.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 73,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,085,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $7,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

