Brokers Offer Predictions for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report released on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Tandem Diabetes Care’s current full-year earnings is ($1.49) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of TNDM opened at $29.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average is $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $59.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 57,529 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 586,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,347,000 after acquiring an additional 100,530 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 879,705 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,543,000 after acquiring an additional 214,923 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

