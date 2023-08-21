Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 24,218.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,711,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $159,500,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6,926.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,060,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 72.1% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,012,000 after acquiring an additional 831,829 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $113.77 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $87.99 and a 1-year high of $125.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.07%.

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $4,843,055.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 630,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,328,477.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $4,843,055.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,328,477.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at $97,785,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,920 shares of company stock valued at $25,196,062 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BAH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

