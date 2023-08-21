Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 617,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Black Knight worth $35,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Black Knight by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Black Knight by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Black Knight by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens downgraded Black Knight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Black Knight Stock Performance

Shares of BKI opened at $74.40 on Monday. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $74.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.51.

About Black Knight

(Free Report)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.