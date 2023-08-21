Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,385 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 4.0% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 7,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $107,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,856 shares of company stock valued at $9,031,034 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $127.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $133.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

