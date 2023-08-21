Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 388.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,481 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Avantor by 211.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter worth about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. William Blair cut shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.12.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $21.43 on Monday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average of $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

