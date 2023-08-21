Analysts Offer Predictions for Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Trevi Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trevi Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVI opened at $2.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $137.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.74. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $3.81.

Institutional Trading of Trevi Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 2,617.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,234,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,616 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 6,663,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 459.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 583.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 581,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 213.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 530,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio for the treatment of serious cough conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

