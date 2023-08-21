Analysts Offer Predictions for Papa John’s International, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Papa John’s International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.
Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $514.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.10 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%.
Papa John’s International Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $76.23 on Monday. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $97.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13.
Papa John’s International Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.46%.
Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.
Papa John’s International Company Profile
Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.
