Analysts Issue Forecasts for TXO Partners L.P.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TXO)

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for TXO Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for TXO Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TXO Partners’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Get TXO Partners alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on TXO Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on TXO Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th.

TXO Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TXO opened at $21.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. TXO Partners has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $60.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.06 million.

TXO Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Institutional Trading of TXO Partners

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the first quarter valued at $4,379,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in TXO Partners in the first quarter valued at about $5,303,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in TXO Partners in the first quarter valued at about $601,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the first quarter worth about $1,542,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the first quarter worth about $59,544,000. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXO Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TXO Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXO Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.