Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kinross Gold Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at C$6.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 156.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.29. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.07 and a 52 week high of C$7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.25.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.