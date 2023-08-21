Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Reduced by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,004 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $127.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $133.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.47.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $107,914.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $29,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 7,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $107,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,856 shares of company stock worth $9,031,034 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.61.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

