Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Raised by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.1% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $127.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $133.74. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.47.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.61.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 7,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $107,914.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 7,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $107,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,856 shares of company stock worth $9,031,034 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

